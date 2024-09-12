Taliban condemns attack on civilians in Ghor

GHOR (Ariana News): Taliban on Friday condemned Thursday’s armed attack on civilians in the Ghor province in central Afghanistan.

In a statement, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the attack claimed the lives of 14 people and left six others wounded.

“The attack was carried out by the enemies of humanity in a brutal manner,” the Taliban said in their statement.

ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack, issuing a statement last night in which they alleged that 15 people were killed and six others wounded.

Local sources had earlier reported that unknown armed individuals targeted residents of the Khomi area in Ghor’s neighboring Daikundi province, killing 14 and injuring four.