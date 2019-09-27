Taliban cut power line to several provinces for second time in a month

KABUL (AT News): The lines transforming electricity to Kabul city was cut after Taliban fighters damaged pylons in the northern province of Baghlan, the power department Breshna said Friday.

This is the second time in a month that insurgents leave Kabul residents in complete blackout, along 11 other provinces. Last time, power was cut as the militants damaged four pylons in the same province.

Officials in Breshna said they would provide Kabul with a 150 megawatt electricity from the Naghloo hydropower dam, east of Kabul.

Kabul needs at least 600 megawatts of electricity which is impossible be provide from domestic product. So, the government imports 600 megawatts of power from the neighboring states of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.