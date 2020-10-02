Taliban damages highway, says MoD

Monitoring Desk

KANDAHAR: The Afghan Ministry of Defense said Thursday in a statement the Taliban insurgents destroyed major parts of the Kandahar-Uruzgan highway.

According to the statement, the Taliban Wednesday night damaged most part of the road in Andlan area of Shah Wali Kot district in Kandahar-Uruzgan highway, which is the main road for citizens traveling to any of the provinces.

The Taliban have previously committed such an act, damaging thousands kilometer of roads in different parts of the country, the statement added.

But the Taliban did not immediately comment on the claim. (Khaama Press)