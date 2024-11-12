Taliban delegation attends Telecommunication Conference in India

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Taliban’s spokesperson announced that Barat Shah Agha Nadim, head of the Afghanistan Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (ATRA), led a delegation to India to participate in the 25th Meeting of the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators’ Council (SATRC-25).

The meeting took place in New Delhi from November 11 to 13, 2024, and included representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and other countries.

The purpose of the Taliban delegation’s participation in SATRC-25 was to exchange experiences in the development and expansion of the telecommunications and information technology sectors.

Recently, J.P. Singh, head of the Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran division at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, visited Kabul and met with senior Taliban officials, including the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

During these meetings, both parties discussed the expansion of bilateral relations.

The Taliban’s participation in SATRC-25 and the recent diplomatic engagements with India indicate a potential shift towards increased regional cooperation in telecommunications and information technology. Such interactions could pave the way for enhanced connectivity and technological development in South Asia.

However, the international community remains cautious regarding official recognition of the Taliban-led government. While technical collaborations in sectors like telecommunications may proceed, broader diplomatic and political engagements are approached with careful consideration of human rights and governance issues.

The outcomes of SATRC-25 and subsequent bilateral discussions will likely influence the future trajectory of Afghanistan’s integration into regional technological frameworks and its relationships with neighboring countries.