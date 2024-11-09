Taliban delegation to attend UN climate conference

KABUL (Amu.tv) : A delegation led by Matiul Haq Khalis, head of the Taliban’s Environmental Protection Agency, traveled to Baku, Azerbaijan, on Sunday to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP29.

This marks the first time the Taliban has been invited to attend such an event. The conference is set to take place from November 11 to 22.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Taliban’s Environmental Protection Agency called the conference an important opportunity for Afghanistan. The agency noted that the delegation would engage in discussions on global cooperation for environmental protection and climate change mitigation.

The U.N. climate conference is one of the most significant annual events on the subject, drawing global attention. The Taliban, which took power in August 2021, has yet to gain recognition from any country. Nevertheless, the group has sought to participate in international climate change conferences over the past three years, emphasizing that “political issues” should not impede their involvement in such forums.

Afghanistan is among the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Before the Taliban’s takeover, Afghanistan was a signatory to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating global climate change.

Matiul Haq Khalis stated, “Climate change should be regarded as a humanitarian issue and should not be influenced by political considerations.”

Azerbaijan, the host of the conference, has recently taken steps to strengthen its ties with the Taliban, reopening its embassy in Kabul in February 2024, although it still does not formally recognize the Taliban government.

Afghanistan has faced devastating floods this year, which have resulted in the deaths of dozens and the destruction of vast swathes of farmland and livestock, particularly in the northern, eastern, and central provinces. The country has also endured multiple powerful earthquakes over the past three years. Extreme poverty and environmental crises, such as severe droughts, pose serious threats to Afghanistan. Since the Taliban’s return to power, the country has been largely excluded from participating in international forums, particularly those related to climate change.