Taliban delegation to discuss Afghan peace with FM Qureshi today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Afghan Taliban led by Abdul Ghani Baradar — one of the co-founders of the Taliban — will call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today to discuss the Afghan peace process with the Pakistani leadership.

The delegation which arrived in Islamabad at the invitation of the Pakistani leadership on Monday will discuss the recent developments in Afghanistan’s peace process, relaxation and facilitation of people´s movement and trade between the two neighbouring countries, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen had confirmed on Sunday in a tweet.

Qureshi while addressing a press conference on Monday, had said that the Pakistani leadership would have a round of talks with the delegation as part of its efforts aimed at [building] mutual confidence.

The foreign minister had added that Islamabad had invited the Taliban to Pakistan to stress the importance of talks, adding that negotiations were the “the only way forward” in Afghanistan.

“This is for Afghans to reconcile, and our task is that of the facilitator,” he said. “The main objective is to secure peace and the next phase should be the start of the intra-Afghan dialogue.”

The delegation is also expected to meet with the country’s civilian and military leadership, a senior official of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had informed foreign media on condition of anonymity, local media reported.

Pakistan is seen as a key regional player in helping facilitate a February troop withdrawal deal between the United States and the Taliban to begin the process of ending 18 years of war. The agreement was intended to quickly lead to talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government but became mired in delays.

‘Danger to the world’ Taliban prisoners being released

Prospects of peace in Afghanistan after 19 long years of war brightened earlier this month when Kabul started releasing 400 Taliban prisoners who were described by President Ashraf Ghani as a “danger to the world.”

Earlier, a group of 80 prisoners was released, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, Javid Faisal had said, adding that it would “speed up efforts for direct talks and a lasting, nationwide ceasefire”.

The release of the 400 militants was approved by the Loya Jirga — a gathering of thousands of prominent Afghans called by Ghani — after the authorities initially refused to free militants.

The prisoners include some 44 insurgents of particular concern to the United States and other countries for their role in high-profile attacks.