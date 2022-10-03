Taliban denies food poisoning among students at University

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Taliban Ministry of Higher Education denied the reports that food poisoning affected the female students residing at the Kabul University dormitory.

The health condition of these girls was brought on by careless food consumption, according to a statement released by the Taliban Ministry of Higher Education on Monday, the 3rd of October.

The official statement continued by saying that these students, who number 50, have received prompt attention from the university’s administrative division.

According to the statement of the Higher Education Ministry of the Taliban, the Ministry of Public Health’s examinations found no evidence and symptoms of food poisoning.

Nevertheless, Kabul University sources told the media on Sunday that the female residents of the university’s dormitory had contracted food poisoning.

Sources told Khaama Press on Sunday night that some female students had once again been food poisoned and had passed out in the dormitory at Kabul University.

They said that the girls who contracted foodborne illnesses had been waiting for a vehicle to transport them to the hospital outside the dorm for about an hour.

Several girls living in the Kabul University girls’ hostel were reportedly planning to demonstrate in protest of Friday’s attack on the Kaaj educational center in the city’s west, in the Hazara neighborhood.

At least 43 people were killed and 83 others were injured in this attack, which is reported to have been carried out by two suicide bombers. The number of casualties is likely to spike since this figure is not yet final.

