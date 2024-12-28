Taliban detain head, 10 employees of Helmand refugee directorate

HELMAND (Amu Tv): Taliban have detained 11 officials, including the head of the refugee directorate in Helmand province, on charges of embezzlement, according to local sources.

The detained officials include Allah Dad Enqiyadi, the Taliban’s head of the directorate, who was reportedly taken into custody by order of a Taliban court after initially avoiding imprisonment by leveraging personal connections.

The sources said 10 other employees of the department were also sentenced to prison.

Details of the embezzlement charges and the specific cases involved remain unclear.