Taliban ‘escalates offensive’ against ANDSF by 37%

KABUL (Khaama Press): Taliban attacks on Afghan government forces have raved despite peace efforts, the violence reportedly escalated in the first three months of 2021. A new report by the US Department of Inspector General indicated that the Taliban increased their offensives by nearly 37 percent in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the exact period in 2020.

The Taliban are likely prepared for large-scale attacks on Provincial capitals and are likely preparing to launch complex attacks on ANDSF installations and demeaning the Afghan government’s capabilities. Resolute Support’s data suggests that terrorist attacks have “peaked in the fourth quarter of FY 2020 at 12,838, of which 4,367 were deemed ‘effective’ (resulting in casualties)”.

“USFOR-A reported that enemy-initiated attacks in the first and second quarters of FY 2021 remained above historical averages, with 11,551 reported this quarter (3,677 effective) and 10,431 last quarter (3,460 effective)”. The report indicated that al-Qaeda relied on the Taliban for protection, which is a clear indication of not severing ties with global terrorism.

The group keeps ties with al-Qaeda despite promise to the United States, the report indicated. Despite the raged violence Taliban militants did not accomplish anything of strategic value, the report stated. This comes as officials representing defense contractors said billions of dollars meant to aid and support Afghanistan through U.S government agencies are at risk because of the withdrawal process.

Collaborative forums were suggested for these contracts between Kabul and Washington to support post-withdrawal efforts in Afghanistan. “Contractors need up-to-date information from USG (U.S. government) officials on the constantly changing drawdown impact on USG missions in Afghanistan and on the security environment for contractor operations,” Associated Press quoted the representatives. “Better communications and prudent planning that includes contractors can help protect our people while executing the drawdown and achieving defense, development, and diplomatic goals,” the representatives said.