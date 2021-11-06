Taliban expelled 200 people from their ranks

KABUL (RIA Novosti): The Taliban have expelled from their ranks about 200 people who have abused their official powers, a source in the special commission created by the Taliban told RIA Novosti.

In October, Afghan Inte-rior Ministry spokesman Qari Said Khosti said that the Afghan interim government, appointed by the Taliban, had created a commission to cleanse its ranks of corrupt and unworthy individuals. The new body was created from employees of three law enforcement agencies – the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Directorate of Security. In a number of cases, members of the commission may use forceful methods to expel the corrupt persons they have discovered from government agencies.

“About 200 people were expelled from their (Tali-ban – ed.) Ranks, and this p-rocess continues,” a memb-er of the commission told RIA Novosti.

As noted in the statement of Hosti, we can talk about people who got positions with the help of relatives, criminals, people with a dubious past or officials who cause hatred of the local population. A source in the commission said the 200 expelled people were people who abused their positions in Afghanistan and used the name of the Taliban for their own purposes. The Taliban are currently investigating the suspects.

The source added that si-nce the commission was es-tablished, order and discip-line in cities has improved.