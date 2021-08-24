Taliban fail to enter Panjshir

KABUL (TASS): The situation in the northern Afghan province of Panjshir, which has not submitted to the power of the radical Taliban movement (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), remains calm. A source in the region told TASS on Tuesday that Taliban units have so far failed to cross its borders.

“The Taliban have never been able to enter Panjshir either before or now. All reports that they allegedly crossed the border [of the region] are false. The situation in the province remains calm,” the source said.

Earlier, several Afghan media outlets disseminated information that the radicals allegedly managed to advance in Panjshir in the Pariyan region on Tuesday night through the northwestern entrance to the valley.

In addition, according to the source, the Taliban failed to reach an agreement on peace with the leader of the resistance in Panjshir, Ahmad Massoud, the son of the famous field commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (1953-2001), who once fought the Taliban.

“Anas Haqqani [a member of the Taliban’s political office] came here intending to negotiate peace, but Ahmad Massoud rejected the Taliban’s proposals,” he added.