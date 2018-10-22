Taliban failed to disrupt elections: Abdullah

KABUL (TOLONews): National Unity Government’s CEO Abdullah Abdullah on Monday said that the aim of the enemies to stop elections did not work and the Taliban must have the courage to accept that they failed to achieve their goals.

Speaking at the Council of Ministers meeting Abdullah said that it has been a very hard struggle, but people have proven that they reject the sound of violence, terror and the return to the dark days of the past.

Abdullah said that the Taliban did everything they could, but despite knowing about the threats the people came out to vote.

“The Taliban wanted to build a blood stream, but the Taliban were defeated and the Taliban’s thoughts and ideas were rejected,” said Abdullah.

“Our old men and females, youths and their enthusiasm, standing in line to vote, all that shows that people do not want Taliban ideology, but the Afghan people want a system based on the people’s vote, and in fact, we have witnessed a historical moment,” Abdullah added.

At the same time Abdullah admitted that there had been shortcomings during parliamentary elections and the IEC also admitted that and apologized for the problems.

“The people’s demand from these commissions is that their complaints should be addressed and the shortcomings that have taken place should be resolved and people have the right for their complaints to be addressed,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah also said that the use of biometrics was good, but there were still some inadequacies in using it.

Meanwhile, Abdullah rejected rumors that former Kandahar police chief General Abdul Raziq was killed by Resolute Support.

There are rumors that the Kandahar incident is linked to Resolute Support. These rumors have been launched by the enemies of the Afghan people and their regional supporters, he said.

“Those who create these rumors justify the crimes of the enemies of the people. The justification for the Taliban’s crimes is hostility to the Afghan people

“The rumors that the action (attack on Raziq) was done by Resolute Support is just helping the enemy,” Abdullah said.

The feelings of our youth should not be influenced by the enemy, Abdullah added.

Kandahar police chief Gen. Abdul Raziq, lost his life in a shootout in the province on Thursday.

Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

