Taliban governor in Herat warns of trade imbalance amid rising imports

HERAT (Amu tv): Taliban’s governor of Herat, Noor Ahmad Islamjar, has raised concerns over the country’s growing trade imbalance, saying a surge in imports is disrupting economic stability. Speaking at an economic conference in the western province, he called on investors and stakeholders to help restore balance in Afghanistan’s trade.

According to a statement from the governor’s office on Tuesday, Islamjar made the remarks at a gathering titled “Support for Small Industries,” where he urged greater investment in domestic production.

He also pledged government support for businesses, promising access to land, electricity, and security for investors.

Over the past three years, Afghanistan’s imports have risen significantly compared with its exports.

According to figures from the Taliban-controlled Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Afghanistan’s total foreign trade reached $12.42 billion in 2024. Of this, exports accounted for $1.80 billion, while imports stood at $10.62 billion—a 4 percent decrease in exports and a 38 percent rise in imports compared with 2023.

While exports to Pakistan and China declined in 2024, trade with Turkey, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and the United Arab Emirates saw significant increases, the ministry reported.

Iran remained Afghanistan’s largest source of imports.

In 2023, Afghanistan’s exports totaled approximately $1.88 billion, while imports reached $7.71 billion, reflecting a 2 percent increase in exports compared with previous years.

That year, the bulk of Afghan exports went to Pakistan, India, China, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The country’s main export goods included coal, cotton, asafoetida, asafoetida seeds, dried and fresh fruits, agricultural products, carpets, saffron, and medicinal plants.