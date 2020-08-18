Taliban IED experts blown up

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: A group of Taliban sustained casualties as they were busy manufacturing an improvised explosive device, roadside bomb, in a mosque in North of Afghanistan. The 209th Shaheen Corps in a statement said the incident took place in a mosque in Chahabar Bolak district of Balkh. The statement further added that a group of 8 Taliban IED experts were busy manufacturing a bomb inside a mosque in Sikandar Khel Village.

The premature explosion caused by IED killed four Taliban militants and wounded at least four others, the 209th Shaheen Corps added in its statement.

According to Shaheen Corps, the explosion killed Zarif son of Najmuddin, Abdul Basir son of Abdul Basir, Abu Bakar son of Talib and Habib son of Arzankar.

The explosion also destroyed a large cache of explosives and other materials which the group was using to manufacture IEDs, the statement added.

The Taliban group has not commented in this regard so far. (Khaama Press)