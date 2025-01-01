Taliban inaugurate new industrial complex in Kabul

KABUL (Amu tv): Taliban on Monday inaugurated a new industrial complex in Kabul, which they say will play a key role in advancing domestic manufacturing and reducing Afghanistan’s dependence on imports.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy chief minister for economic affairs, presided over the opening ceremony at the site, which is operated under the National Development Corporation. He described the launch as a “significant milestone” for the country’s economic self-sufficiency.

“With this new industrial complex, we will strengthen domestic production, reduce our reliance on foreign goods, and provide employment opportunities for many Afghans,” Baradar said.

According to Taliban officials, the complex is equipped to produce more than 105 types of goods, including agricultural machinery for major infrastructure projects such as the Qosh Tepa irrigation canal, as well as industrial machine parts, transport vehicles, metal components, electrical equipment, and mechanical parts for water infrastructure like canal and dam gates.

Baradar urged both domestic and foreign investors to consider Afghanistan as a viable destination for small, medium, and large-scale investment, claiming that “favorable conditions” now exist across sectors.

“This step will have a meaningful impact on the national economy and help bring affordable, locally produced goods to market,” he said.

While Taliban have framed the initiative as a push toward industrial independence, Afghanistan’s economy remains deeply fragile. It continues to rely heavily on humanitarian assistance amid international sanctions and minimal access to formal global markets.