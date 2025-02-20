Taliban inaugurate two power projects in Kabul

KABUL (Amu tv): The Taliban-run Ministry of Energy and Water inaugurated the Bati-Kot substation project and a 220-kilovolt transmission line from Arghandi to Bati-Kot in Kabul on Saturday.

The projects, valued at $25.4 million, were launched during a ceremony attended by Taliban Energy and Water Minister Abdul Latif Mansour and Kabul Governor Aminullah Obaid.

According to Taliban statement, the initiative is part of a larger 500-kilovolt transmission line supplying electricity from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan.

Afghanistan remains heavily reliant on imported electricity, primarily from Central Asian nations, to meet domestic energy demands.

In December 2024, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the state-run power company, announced that it had extended its electricity import agreement with Uzbekistan until the end of 2025. The deal was signed in Uzbekistan between Abdul Bari Omar, the Taliban-appointed acting chief executive of DABS, and the leadership of Uzbekistan’s National Electricity Company.