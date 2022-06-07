‘Taliban incompetent in terms of governance’

KABUL (Khaama Press): Christine Fair, a security studies professor, recently told Open magazine that the Taliban are inept at governance and that they (the Taliban) could not continue if Pakistan did not support the military.

Christian Fair, who also has a working experience in Afghanistan, was interviewed, and was assigned by the United Nations to conduct security and geographical research. In the interview, she stated that the Afghan people despise Pakistan and instead praise India, and that the Taliban, realizing this, have expressed interest in restoring diplomatic relations with India.

A delegation from India visited Afghanistan at the request of the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to hold talks with the group. Christian Fair went on to say that the Taliban had not abandoned their long-standing relationships with ISIS, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Muhammad, putting India’s security in jeopardy and rendering the Taliban unable to ensure security for Indians in Afghanistan. The professor’s remarks come at a time when the Taliban has been unable to establish international recognition for nearly ten months.

