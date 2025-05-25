Taliban increase foreign travel despite sanctions and rights concerns

KABUL (Amu tv): Several senior Taliban officials have traveled abroad this month, visiting regional powers including Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The uptick in foreign visits marks one of the busiest periods of international engagement for Taliban authorities since they returned to power in 2021.

At least seven Taliban cabinet members, along with one deputy minister and two heads of public agencies, traveled to various countries in May alone, according to official sources and regional media. The delegations have focused on economic, infrastructure and diplomatic discussions.

Among those who traveled are Taliban Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Taliban Acting Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi, Taliban Acting Transport Minister Hamidullah Akhundzada, and Taliban Acting Justice Minister Abdul Hakim Sharaee. The visits were concentrated primarily in Russia and Iran, but also included trips to China, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Four of the Taliban officials who traveled — including Baradar and Muttaqi — are currently listed on the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions list, which imposes travel restrictions on individuals linked to terrorism or human rights abuses. The enforcement of these sanctions has often been flexible, depending on diplomatic considerations.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, visited Russia most recently following earlier stops in China and Iran. His diplomatic tour reflects growing efforts by the Taliban to deepen ties with regional powers as they remain isolated from the West and unrecognized by most of the international community.

Political analysts say the increased travel activity is linked to broader regional competition. “These countries are trying to prevent the Taliban from falling back into the orbit of the West or the United States,” said Nasrullah Stanikzai, a political analyst. “At the same time, concerns over terrorism are driving regional actors to engage the Taliban in hopes of containing extremist groups with ties to their own citizens.”

Najib Rahman Shamal, another political commentator, warned that growing engagement with the Taliban could turn Afghanistan into a theater for geopolitical rivalries. “Each country is pursuing its strategic interests,” he said. “Their outreach to the Taliban risks turning Afghanistan into a battleground for political and military competition.”

The recent outreach has also sparked concern among Afghan citizens and civil society activists, particularly over the Taliban’s continued repression of women and girls. “Legitimizing this group is not only against the interests of the Afghan people — it’s a threat to regional and global security,” said Sediqa Noori, a civil society activist. “The international community must not repeat the mistakes of the past.”

Despite these concerns, regional players appear to be ramping up engagement. Last week, China’s foreign minister said that Pakistan and the Taliban would elevate their diplomatic ties, including the exchange of ambassadors. India, meanwhile, has announced plans to resume visa services for Afghans after nearly four years of suspension.