Taliban intelligence officer killed in northern Afghanistan

TAKHAR (Amu TV): A Taliban intelligence officer was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Takhar province, local sources told Amu TV on Tuesday.

The slain officer, identified as Rahimullah, was a resident of Khairabad village in Dasht-e-Qala district, according to the sources.

Images of his body were shared with Amu TV, but due to their graphic nature, they have not been published.

Sources say Rahimullah was the nephew of Rahmatullah, the Taliban’s police chief in Khwaja-Ghar district of Takhar.

Before joining the Taliban, Rahimullah reportedly killed four police officers during the previous government and fled with a military tank and weapons to join the insurgency.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Taliban have not commented on the killing.

Surge in attacks against Taliban

The attack comes amid a rise in assaults on Taliban forces by anti-Taliban armed groups in northern provinces.

In Kunduz, at least three attacks in the past 24 hours targeted Taliban positions. The Freedom Front and the National Resistance Front (NRF) have claimed responsibility for two of the attacks.

Meanwhile, last week’s explosion outside Kabul Bank in Kunduz City killed at least 25 people, including Taliban members, and wounded about 30 others, according to local sources.