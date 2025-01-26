Taliban, Iranian team begin talks in Kabul

KABUL (Amu TV): The Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that a bilateral meeting with an Iranian delegation, headed by Abbas Araghchi, has commenced in Kabul.

Araghchi was received by Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, at the ministry’s headquarters.

Zia Ahmad Takal, Taliban’s spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on X that discussions between the two sides were underway. However, he did not provide further details about the agenda or the outcome of the talks.

Prior to the visit, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei Hamaneh wrote said that Araghchi’s trip aimed to foster engagement and find solutions to issues of “mutual interest and shared concerns.”

“This visit could mark a turning point in leveraging the deep connections between the two nations to secure mutual benefits,” Baghaei Hamaneh said.

Although he did not elaborate on Iran’s specific concerns, longstanding issues in Afghanistan-Iran relations include Iran’s access to its allocated water rights from the Helmand River, counterterrorism efforts, drug trafficking, and migration. These matters have frequently been highlighted by Iranian officials in their interactions with the Taliban administration.