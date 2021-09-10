Taliban kill brother Saleh

KABU (RIA Novosti): Militants of the Taliban took prisoner and then killed the brother of the declared president of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh Rulla, a source close to the resistance forces told RIA Novosti.

At the same time, a resident of the Panjshir province, not controlled by the Taliban, told RIA Novosti that Rohullah Saleh died a few days ago, fighting the Taliban.

The Taliban stepped up their offensive against government forces a month ago and entered Kabul on August 15. The next day, they announced that the war was over, and the form of government in the state would become clear in the near future. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan.