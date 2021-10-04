Taliban kill five IS militants in Kabul

KABU (RIA Novosti): Soldiers of the “Taliban” destroyed IS militants near Russian embassy, source familiar with the spot told RIA Novosti.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the shootout took place a few hundred meters from the Russian mission.

“A group of five militants has been liquidated,” he added.

As RIA Novosti correspondent reports, the shooting was heard from the em-bassy building. Presum-ably, the fire came from machine guns and machine guns.

Earlier, the Taliban destroyed a cell of the “Islamic State” in the 17th district of Kabul.

Press secretary of the diplomatic mission Yevgeny Yegorov told RIA Novosti thay a group of five IS militants was eliminated near the Russian embassy in Kabul, three surrendered, now the situation is normal, the embassy is reliably protected, .

“Today at lunch heard machine-gun fire from adjacent to the embassy complex of residential quarters, Taliban dismantled five igilovtsev, they surrendered three more,” – said the representative of the embassy.

According to him, “perhaps this was due to yesterday’s terrorist attack at the mosque, during which about 20 people died from a bomb explosion.”

When asked whether this group was planning any action against the embassy, Yegorov replied: “We cannot know that. But in any development of events, the embassy is reliably protected both from the outside and from the inside.” “The situation in the embassy is normal. Our security is ensured by the Taliban unit, we are taking heightened precautions,” the source said.

Also, according to the embassy, three ISIS members were killed the night before during a Taliban rally against alleged criminals in northern Kabul. “At the same time, one of them had his ‘suicide belt’ detonated,” the embassy added.