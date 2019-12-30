Taliban kills 20 members of public uprising forces

Monitoring Desk

TAKHAR: Taliban forces ambushed on the house of a former jihadi leader and public uprising forces head in Khwaja Bahauddin district of northern Takhar.

Maryam Koofi, a former parliamentarian from Takhar province told Khaama Press that on Saturday late evening a number of Taliban militants ambushed on the house of Malik Tatar, a former Jihadi commander and the head of public uprising forces in Khwaja Bahauddin district of Takhar.

“The battle between the Taliban and Malik Tatar’s forces lasted for 12 hours as a result of which 10 Taliban militants and 20 members of public uprising forces were killed.”, Maryam Koofi said. This comes as there is an on going peace negotiations between the Taliban representatives and U.S peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad, in Doha Qatar.

Sources close to Taliban said that Taliban leaders have agreed on a short-term ‘ceasefire’ after an agreement is signed with the United States. (Khaama Press)