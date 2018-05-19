Taliban launch fierce assault on Ajrestan district

Monitoring Desk

GHAZNI CITY: Thirteen security forces have been killed and eight others injured in the Taliban attacks on the Ajrestan district of southern Ghazni province, an official said on Friday.

District Chief Hamdullah told Afghan News outlet the Taliban stormed security forces check-posts on Thursday night at around 11:00pm and heavy clashes between security forces and the Taliban were underway.

“The fighting is going on, our communication with check-posts has cut off if reinforcement has not reached Ajrestan district may fall to the Taliban,” said Hamdullah.

Rahimullah, the resident of locality, said the Taliban did not allow people to come out of their homes they ordered shoot at sight if anyone come out of home.

The Taliban confirmed clashes in Ajrestan. The group’s Spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said they captured all check-posts in the district.

Ahmadi said only the district centre and police headquarters buildings are left which will be captured soon.

He claimed killing 22 security personnel and injuring score others during the clashes.

