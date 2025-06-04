Taliban leader declares obedience to his orders ‘obligatory’ in Eid message

KABUL (Amu tv): Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada used his annual Eid al-Adha message to reassert his absolute authority, declaring that obedience to his orders is “obligatory and essential” for all.

In the message, released Wednesday by Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, Akhundzada also called on Taliban members to remain united in pursuit of what he termed the implementation of “Sharia law” and the consolidation of the “Islamic system.”

The message urged clerics, community elders, and intellectuals to support the Taliban’s vision of governance, advising them to help shape public opinion and prevent what he described as “sedition and corruption.” Akhundzada characterized their public statements and writings as instrumental in strengthening Taliban rule.

Akhundzada also directed Taliban judges to base their rulings strictly on the nature of the offense, rather than the social standing of the accused. He claimed that enforcing Sharia-based legal decisions was key to honoring the sacrifice of Taliban fighters killed during the group’s years of insurgency.

He further instructed several Taliban ministries—including those overseeing religious affairs, vice and virtue enforcement, and higher education—to consult clerics and focus their work on promoting piety and bolstering the regime’s ideological foundations.

On economic issues, Akhundzada appealed to Afghan businessmen to strive for economic self-sufficiency, noting that “the continuation of our rule depends on the economy.” He also called on the Ministry for Refugees to provide aid and resettlement support for Afghans returning from neighboring countries—despite persistent complaints from returnees about the lack of basic services, job opportunities, and access to education, particularly for girls.

He warned Taliban civil and military personnel not to interfere in each other’s duties, suggesting that such behavior breeds “distrust, disorder, and frustration.”

In the final section of his message, Akhundzada denounced the ongoing war in Gaza as a “grave human tragedy,” expressing the Taliban’s solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, Akhundzada has issued over 80 decrees—many of them written but some only conveyed orally—that have dramatically curtailed the rights and freedoms of women and girls. These edicts have imposed sweeping restrictions on education, employment, personal liberties, and public participation, drawing condemnation from rights groups and foreign governments.

Critics in Afghanistan argue that the Taliban are using religious rhetoric to impose their own interpretations of Islam on a diverse society. Despite Akhundzada’s calls for justice and order, media watchdogs and legal experts say the Taliban continue to detain critics—including journalists and religious scholars—often without formal charges.

Two press freedom organizations confirmed to Amu that at least 15 journalists and media workers are currently held in Taliban custody, along with three clerics known for criticizing the group. Several have reportedly been sentenced to two or three years in prison.

One recently released detainee, speaking on condition of anonymity due to safety concerns, said the Taliban “do not tolerate dissent” and punish critics with “arrest and the threat of suppression.”