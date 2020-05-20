Taliban leader says committed to deal with US

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The leader of the Taliban said Wednesday that militants were committed to a landmark deal with the US despite being accused of carrying out thousands of attacks in Afghanistan since it was signed.

“The Islamic Emirate is committed to the agreement signed with America and urges the other side to honour its own commitments and not allow this critical opportunity to go waste,” Haibatullah Akhundzada said in a rare statement.

Courtesy: (AFP)