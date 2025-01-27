Taliban leader vows not to yield to ‘global threats’

KABUL (Amu TV): Hibatullah Akhundzada, the reclusive leader of the Taliban, declared that the Taliban would not bow to international threats, asserting their commitment to protecting Islam, according to an audio recording obtained by Amu.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for students of the Jihadiya Madrassa in Kandahar, Akhundzada said the Taliban’s rule was established through their sacrifices and was not a gift from external powers.

“The global community should understand that the Taliban’s system was created to safeguard Islam,” Akhundzada said in the recording. “Eastern and Western powers cannot harm us, and we will not submit to their threats. This is our belief.”

Akhundzada reiterated that Islamic Sharia law is non-negotiable for the Taliban, emphasizing that their control of Afghanistan was achieved through struggle and determination.

“This system was not given to us for free or out of kindness or for someone’s friendship,” he said. “It is the result of our hard-fought battles, and no one should expect us to feel indebted to them for it.”

He vowed to use all available means to preserve the Taliban’s rule, stating that no obstacles would deter them from their goals.

Akhundzada’s remarks come amid growing international pressure on the Taliban. U.S. President Donald Trump recently criticized American aid to Afghanistan, and the U.S. Secretary of State hinted at imposing bounties on Taliban leaders.

The comments also follow news that the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has requested arrest warrants for Akhundzada and the Taliban’s chief justice, further escalating tensions between the Taliban and the international community.