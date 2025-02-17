Taliban leadership rift widens as key figures stay abroad: Sources

KABUL (Amu TV): The prolonged absence of Sirajuddin Haqqani, along with the overseas stays of Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abbas Stanikzai, reflects growing divisions within the Taliban’s leadership, sources told Amu TV.

Haqqani, the Taliban’s interior minister, has been outside Afghanistan for nearly a month, traveling to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to sources. Despite his U.N.-approved travel exemption expiring on February 3, he has not returned.

Haqqani, one of the most powerful figures in the Taliban hierarchy, has been absent for 28 days, raising concerns over his growing dissatisfaction with the leadership of Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

According to a U.N. Security Council statement, Haqqani was granted a temporary travel exemption from January 23 to February 3 to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

“On January 22, 2025, the U.N. Security Council’s 1988 Committee approved a travel ban exemption for Sirajuddin Haqqani to travel to Saudi Arabia from January 23 to February 3, 2025, for the purpose of performing Umrah,” the statement read.

While images of Haqqani performing Umrah surfaced online, the date of the footage remains unclear.

Two weeks ago, Taliban officials claimed he had returned to Afghanistan, but sources dispute this.

“Initially, the Taliban’s Ministry of Interior was instructed to announce Haqqani’s return, but those close to him rejected the request,” a source told Amu TV.

Baradar and Stanikzai also absent

Sources in the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Abbas Stanikzai, who traveled to the UAE after criticizing Akhundzada, has not returned.

Similarly, Abdul Ghani Baradar remains in Doha, officially for medical treatment. The U.N. granted him a travel exemption from February 10 to March 3 for this purpose.

The simultaneous absence of three senior Taliban leaders signals escalating tensions between the Kandahari faction and the Haqqani network, sources say.

“These absences are clear indications of intensifying leadership disputes, particularly over power consolidation by Akhundzada,” one source noted.

The Taliban leadership has not responded to requests for comment regarding the ongoing rift.