Taliban-led Afghan govt condemns explosion

KABUL (Agencies): Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Taliban-led Afghan government condemned the attack near the Russian embassy that killed 10 and injured several others.

The blast resulted in the death of two Russian Embassy staff and injury of several locals, Taliban spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, said in a tweet.

The spokesperson said that a comprehensive investigation had been launched into the matter and further measures will be taken to safeguard the Embassy and prevent such probable incidents in future.

“Our security has launched a comprehensive investigation, & will take further measures to safeguard the Embassy & prevent such probable incidents from hindering the Embassy’s activities,” Balkhi wrote on Twitter adding that the Islamic Emirates has close relations with the Russian Federation and will not allow the enemies to sabotage relations between both countries with such negative actions.

The explosion occurred on Monday morning in the vicinity of the Consular Department gate of the Russian Embassy in Kabul leaving ten dead and several wounded.

UN mission in Afghanistan on Monday condemned the blast outside the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan’s Kabul and stressed the need for the Taliban to take steps to ensure the safety and security of the people as well as diplomatic missions.

“UNAMA condemns today’s explosion outside Russian Embassy in Kabul. We express our condolences to the families of those killed and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet.

This explosion comes days after at least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers. In recent months, a number of blasts have been reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives.

This series of blasts comes on the heels of one year of the Taliban’s atrocious rule in Afghanistan. Rights groups said the terror outfit had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women’s rights. After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women’s and girls’ rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban’s human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country’s dire humanitarian situation.

Related