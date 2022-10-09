Taliban meets members of Afghan Sikh and Hindu community

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Taliban administration’s Kabul mayor, Mawlawi Abdul Rashid, met with some Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members. The Hindu and Sikh participants at this meeting demanded that usurpers be driven off their land.

The Kabul Municipality said in a statement that Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have requested assistance in reclaiming their lands.

According to the statement, the Kabul mayor has assured that the problems of the complainants will be resolved.

The Taliban official has also stated that the Afghan Hindu and Sikh are as much as valuable as other Afghans.

The Afghan Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan now make up a small minority, and many of them left the country after the Taliban took over.

Prior to the Taliban’s rule, there were thousands of Hindu and Sikh families, each with their own businesses and representatives in the parliament. Currently, reports claim that there are fewer than 20 families left in the country.

Because of the bloody attacks on the places of worship for Afghanistan’s religious minority, many of the Hindu and Sikh communities were airlifted out of Afghanistan, given resettlement opportunities, and evacuated.