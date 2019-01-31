Taliban militants suffer casualties in NDS Special Forces raid in Kunduz

KUNDUZ (Khaama Press): At least 14 Taliban militants were killed or wounded during an operation of the Special Forces of National Directorate of Security (NDS) in northern Kunduz province.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said the operation was conducted in the vicinity of Khanabad district of the province.

The statement further added that a compound of the Taliban was targeted during the operation which left at least 11 Taliban dead and 3 others wounded.

Three caches of weapons and munitions were also destroyed during the operations, NDS said, adding that Nikpai, Clinic, Syed Ramazan, Aab Garmak and Jang Bashi villages were cleared of militants.

The anti-government armed militant groups including Taliban have not commented regarding the operation and the killings of the group’s militants so far.