Taliban mine planter arrested in in Mazar-e-Sharif city

BAKL (Khaama Press): The security forces arrested a Taliban mine planter in Mazar-e-Sahrif city, the provincial capital of northern Balkh province.

The 209th Shaheen Corps in a statement said the security forces arrested Habibullah, the Taliban IED planter in Mazar-e-Sharif city on Friday.

The statement further added that the security forces arrested Habibullah, a resident of Andkhoi district, as he was attempting to plant a bomb in a crowded area of the city.

Furthermore, the 209th Shaheen Corps said the security forces handed over Habibullah to provincial intelligence directorate.

The Taliban group has not commented in this regard so far.

Taliban and other militants often use improvised explosive devices as the weapons of their choice to target the security forces.

However, in majority of such attacks ordinary civilians are targeted.