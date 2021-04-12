Taliban: No decision yet on attending Turkey meeting

KABUL (AFP): The Taliban said Monday they hadn’t decided whether to attend an international conference in Turkey called by Washington to hammer out a peace deal aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan.

The United States is pushing for the conference ahead of a May 1 deadline to withdraw all foreign forces from Afghanistan.

Months of talks between the Taliban and Afghan government in Qatar have so far not yielded any results.

No date has officially been announced for the proposed Turkey conference, but Afghan media reports said Washington wanted it to start on April 16.

“We can’t take part in the Turkey conference on the 16th,” Taliban spokesman Mohammed Naeem told AFP.

“We are still pondering over when or whether or not to attend,” he said.

The United States, according to a leaked state department report, wants the Turkey conference to approve a plan to replace the present leadership of President Ashraf Ghani with an interim government involving the Taliban.

Afghan officials said the meeting would also focus on a ceasefire, a consistent demand of Ghani’s government.