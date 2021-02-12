Taliban offensives claim 9 soldiers

KABUL (Khaama Press): At least nine Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban offensive attack in the Khashrod district of Nimroz province. Provincial council members confirmed to media, that a large group of Taliban fighters attacked Afghan National Army outposts.

According to the reports, 9 Afghan soldiers were killed during the skirmish, equipped with armored Humvee tanks and heavy weapons Taliban rushed into the battle for hours in the Minar area of the district. Taliban fighters had attacked army checkpoints in the Minar area using Humvees and heavy and semi-heavy weapons.

ANA reportedly reacted to the offensive and fought back the Taliban, it is said the militants left the area upon hearing the sound of a plane. Provincial council officials also said, that the Taliban has taken two soldiers with them and one Afghan national army member is still missing in action.