Taliban order women not to take part in Eid celebrations in two Afghan provinces

F.P. Report

KABUL: The Taliban has prohibited women from attending Eid celebrations in two provinces of Afghanistan before the expected large festivities throughout the country.

Two similar notifications stated that “it is forbidden for women to go out in groups during the days of Eid ul-Fitr” on Friday in the Takhar in the northeast and the Baghlan province in the north. Only the two provinces, Takhar and Baghlan in Afghanistan, are subject to the orders.

Earlier this month, the Taliban authorities banned the entry of families and women in restaurants with gardens and green spaces in the Herat province of Afghanistan.

The authorities said the curbs were imposed due to not wearing a headscarf (Hijab) and gender mixing.

Since the Taliban retook control of the country in August 2021, women have been prohibited from working in education with local and foreign organizations, gyms, and public places.

Meanwhile, the de facto authorities banned female aid workers from working with the international organization in the Nangarhar province of the country. Despite the massive condemnation, the restrictions on women’s employment with the UN continue, including the ban on girls’ education beyond the sixth grade and university. (NNI)