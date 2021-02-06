Taliban ordered to return, warns of ‘major’ battle

KABUL (Khaama Press): Taliban fighters have reportedly been called out of their traditional winter break from fighting to front-line duty, three militant leaders told NBC News, amid growing concerns within the group that the new Biden administration will stop the withdrawal of foreign troops. NBC News in a report said, that the Taliban are preparing for the War after their traditional break, three Taliban leaders have told NBC news.

According to NBC News, Taliban commanders and group’s shadow governors are ordered to return to the frontlines and to their positions and attend special sessions to plan future strategies. A study group assigned by the US congress also earlier had reported that Afghanistan will be on the brink of a “ new civil war” if US troops make a hasty, irresponsible full withdrawal.

According to NBC, a Taliban political leader in Qatar, said that the group’s plans were to capture the big and strategical provinces of Afghanistan in case the peace process takes another turn. NBC reported Taliban commanders in key districts were recalled to take positions. Taliban told NBC that their leadership should also address multiple problems including “deadlock in the peace process and doubted on the new US administration.

The US administration is currently reviewing the situation and US-Taliban deal and asked for a delay of troop’s withdrawal. This comes on the heels of a Taliban statement that warned the US government that breaking the February deal will result in “Major war” if the Biden administration does not stand to its commitment to withdraw troops by end of April.

“If the Doha agreement is abrogated, it will lead to a major war, the responsibility of which shall fall squarely on the shoulders of America,” Taliban statement added, “If God forbid, the Doha agreement is breached, it will lead to a dangerous escalation for which the opposing side will be responsible”. “all must desist from provocative actions and rhetoric that could lead us all back to former war footing posture because such is neither in the interest of America nor in the interest of the Afghan people”, the Taliban added.

Stating against the International Crisis Group’s report, that the US is required to extend the deadline for full withdrawal “This is not enough time for the new administration to set its policy course and evaluate Taliban compliance with the counter-terrorism assurances it provided in the February deal. “Nor is it sufficient time for the Afghan parties – who, for instance, spent three months negotiating a brief set of procedural rules for talks – to notch any meaningful agreements,” ICG said in a statement. This comes amid stalled peace talks, the surge in violence, and uncertainty in new international plans for Afghanistan.