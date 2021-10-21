Taliban plans to introduce new forms of agricultural’s taxes

KABUL (TASS): The Taliban movement that has seized power in Afghanistan plans to introduce new forms of taxation for agricultural producers in the country. Information about this was published on Thursday on the website of the Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock.

“During a meeting held today, chaired by [Taliban-appointed] Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration Fazl Albari Fazli, the consolidation of common efforts, as well as the introduction of taxes zakat (an Islamic tax levied on the poor, – TASS note) and usr (Islamic land tax levied on income in the amount of one to ten, – approx. TASS)”, – stated in the message.

As noted, the introduction of these measures “is due to the need to increase the level of income of the ministry and the requirements of the Islamic faith.”

Agriculture occupies the most important place in the structure of the Afghan economy: about 44% of the total labor force in the state is employed in the agricultural sector. Meanwhile, the country’s agriculture has recently faced colossal difficulties, mainly associated with climate change in the region – frequent periods of drought and delays in seasonal rains. In particular, according to the World Bank, in recent years, the volume of wheat procurement has decreased by 24%, while milk production has fallen by 30%.

In 1996-2001, when the Taliban controlled most of the country, various forms of Islamic taxes were introduced in Afghanistan, including zakat and usr, which the radicals argued would help level social inequality and reduce the gap between the poor and the rich.