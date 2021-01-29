Taliban Political Chief rejects allegations of ‘Russian Bounties’ on US Soldiers as ‘Complete Lie’

MOSCOW (Sputnik): Moscow has repeatedly rejected the “Russian bounties” reports as “blatant lies” designed to keep US forces in Afghanistan forever.

A Taliban political chief has rejected allegations of “Russian bounties” related to US soldiers as “complete lie”.

Last year, the New York Times ran an article citing unnamed intelligence officials as saying that President Donald Trump had been presented with an intelligence report claiming Russia could have paid bounties to Taliban-linked militants to assassinate US and coalition troops in Afghanistan.