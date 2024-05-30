Taliban publicly flogs 15 people in three provinces

KABUL (amu.tv): Taliban publicly flogged 15 people over the past two days in Ghazni, Kunduz, and Khost provinces, according to a Taliban statement.

Taliban-run Supreme Court said in a statement that in Khost province, 10 individuals were flogged for charges including sodomy, illicit relationships, and fraud.

According to the statement, six of them received 39 lashes each and were sentenced to three years in prison. Another person received 39 lashes and a 15-month prison sentence, one person got 39 lashes and two years in prison, and the remaining two were sentenced to six months in prison along with 39 lashes each.

In a separate statement, the Taliban Supreme Court reported that four individuals were flogged in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province for charges of adultery, sodomy, and pederasty.

One individual received six months in prison and 39 lashes, another got four months in prison and 39 lashes, and the remaining two were sentenced to two years in prison and 39 lashes each.

Additionally, the court stated that one person was flogged 20 times in public in Khwaja Omari district of Ghazni province for theft.

Since seizing power in August 2021, Taliban has publicly flogged hundreds of individuals in various provinces.