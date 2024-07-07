Taliban publicly flogs woman in Balkh

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Amu TV): Taliban publicly flogged a woman in the northern province of Balkh on Sunday, accusing her of adultery.

According to a Taliban statement, dozens of Taliban officials and a large number of residents gathered in Mazar-i-Sharif to witness the punishment. The woman received 35 lashes in front of the crowd.

Taliban has publicly flogged 37 people in various provinces over the past ten days. In the nearly three years since seizing power, hundreds of individuals have been subjected to public lashings on various charges.

Global human rights organizations and the United Nations have strongly condemned the Taliban’s use of corporal punishment and the judicial process behind these public sentences.