Taliban pushes foreign agenda under guise of religion: Qanooni

KABUL (TOLO News): Former Vice President Mohammad Younus Qanooni on Thursday said that the Taliban are implementing the policies of foreigners under the pretext of resisting foreign aggression and protecting Islam, but these are “vacant slogans.”

Speaking at a seminar on Thursday titled ‘Peace, Freedom and Prosperity,’ organized by the Afghanistan Economic and Legal Studies Organization in Kabul, Qanooni stated that portraying the country as under occupation, and considering the Taliban as a religious resistance movement, is part of a ‘false imagination.’

He suggested that any effort to bring peace to the country should be carried out by the Afghan government.

“Without the government it is impossible to reach peace. There are three dimensions to the peace and reconciliation process: first, the government; second, the political society and civil society; and third, the Taliban movement,” Qanooni said.