PUL-E-KHOMRI (Agencies): Eleven Taliban were killed in an airstrike in Baghlan and the building of a ransom center was destroyed on Tuesday.

Zamari, director of counter-terrorism at the Baghlan police headquarters, said that 11 Taliban insurgents were killed and a Taliban ransom center was completely destroyed in an airstrike in Khwaja Alwan area. He said that recently the Taliban have been extorting money from cargo vehicles in the area of Cheshmeh Shir and Khwaja Alwan.