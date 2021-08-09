Taliban rejects US proposal for interim govt

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti): Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told RIA Novosti that the Taliban do not accept the US proposal to form an interim government in Afghanistan.

At the end of July, representatives of the Taliban at a meeting with delegations from the United States and Europe discussed the issue of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan. The American side offered the Taliban a mechanism involving the formation of an interim government, which, accor-ding to the US, will contribute to the early achievement of peace in the country.

“So far this issue has not been raised. But in general, we do not accept a transitional government. Our demand is a fundamental decision, and it must be found. Forming a transitional government is not our plan,” the formation of an interim government.

Mujahid also said that the decision to take Kabul would be made only after establishing control over other territories of Afghanistan.

“The operations are planned in such a way that it is necessary to clear the other provinces first, and then we will take a decision on Kabul. But the final decision on Kabul has not yet been made,” he said.

US has struck civilian targets to spread fear among civilians, Taliban spokesman added.