Taliban release over 70 prisoners on occasion of Eid

KABUL (Ariana News): On occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha, the Taliban group has released 76 prisoners from Urozgan, Kunduz, Khost, and Sar-e-Pul provinces of the country in accordance to a decree of its leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, said the Taliban in a statement on Sunday.

The statement adds that a number of other prisoners will be also released in other provinces soon.

According to the statement, 18 released prisoners are from Urozgan province, 35 released prisoners from Kunduz province, 15 released prisoners from Khost province, and 8 released prisoners from Sar-e-Pul province.

This comes as the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban is expected to be signed in a few days followed by an intra-Afghan negotiation where the Afghan delegation will also attend.