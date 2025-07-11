Taliban restrict Muharram observances in Herat: Sources

HERAT (Amu tv): Taliban have imposed new restrictions on Shiite religious practices in Herat Province during Muharram, the Islamic month of mourning, dismantling mourning tents and removing flags from Shiite neighborhoods, according to local sources and residents.

Witnesses in districts such as Jebrael, Kore Milli and Khate­m al-Anbia said Taliban forces tore down black banners and processional tents used to commemorate Muharram rituals. In several cases, mourners were reportedly harassed, assaulted or detained.

“They came two nights ago and tore down our flags,” said a resident of Jebrael. “Some were ripped apart. They told us not to set up camps or raise flags. Even the water stations were destroyed. A few of my friends were taken away.”

Residents say the installations had been approved in advance through agreements with Taliban authorities. However, security forces reversed those arrangements and issued new directives allowing no more than two flags per mosque.

In Andisha Township, Gozara district, Taliban forces reportedly attempted to remove banners but were stopped by locals and mourners, according to video evidence shared with Amu.

“In our area, they pulled the flags down with force,” said another resident. “In some neighborhoods, people were pressured to remove the flags themselves. We just want to commemorate our religious traditions freely.”

Human rights activists have condemned the restrictions as a violation of religious freedom and the right to peaceful assembly.

“Every person has the right to freely choose and practice their beliefs, including conducting religious ceremonies and peaceful gatherings,” said Hadi Farzam, a human rights advocate. “Continued violations like these will not only limit religious expression, but risk deepening sectarian and ethnic tensions.”

Taliban have imposed similar restrictions in past years during Muharram. In 2023, authorities removed flags in Herat and reportedly killed a protester. Tensions around Shiite religious expression have persisted since the group returned to power in 2021.

Muharram, and particularly the observance of Ashura on its tenth day, marks one of the most sacred periods for Shiite Muslims.