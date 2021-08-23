Taliban say they have laid siege to resistance forces

KABUL (TASS): The radical Taliban movement has laid siege to the resistance forces located in the Afghan province of Panjshir. This was announced on Twitter on Monday by a spokesman for the Zabihullah Mujahid movement.

“[Taliban] forces have taken up positions near Panjshir from the Badakhshan, Takhar and Andarab regions. The enemy (resistance forces) is under siege. We are seeking a peaceful settlement and are trying to resolve the issue through negotiations,” he wrote.

Mujahid also noted that the Salang tunnel located near the Panjshir border through the pass of the same name and the adjacent highway are free. The Taliban, he said, have completely cleared areas in Baghlan province that the resistance forces had previously been able to occupy.

Meanwhile, opponents of the Taliban in Panjshir continue to claim a high fighting spirit of resistance and readiness to fight radicals through their social media accounts.

According to reports, they have up to several thousand fighters, including some regular units of government forces, as well as heavy weapons.