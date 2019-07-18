Taliban says seventh round of talks with US not ended yet

KABUL (1TVNews): Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told 1TV on Thursday that the seventh round of talks with the United States had not ended yet.

This come as US Department of State said on Tuesday that the latest round of talks with the Taliban had ended.

“We just finished this seventh round of talks with the Taliban in which the ambassador indicated that he had made substantial progress,” said Morgan Ortagus, the spokesperson for US State Department.

She said this after being asked by reporters if there was any update about peace talks with the Taliban.

“We will certainly talk about what sort of specific update that we can give you, but I dont think anything has changed in terms of public readouts since the seventh round of talks with the Taliban which happened last week,” Ortagus said.

After meeting the Taliban in Doha, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said on July 9 that he was leaving Qatar and would consult with US leadership.

Taliban’s Shaheen said that the sides would resume seventh round of talks after internal consultations.

Khalilzad had described the latest round of talks as the most productive so far, but sources said that the sides are still in disagreement over certain issues.

US talks with Taliban focus on four key issues including counter-terrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations and ceasefire.

Khalilzad has repeatedly said that nothing will be agreed until everything is agreed.