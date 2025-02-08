Taliban seek control of Afghanistan’s embassy in India amid renewed talks

KABUL : Taliban have reopened discussions with the Indian government over assuming control of Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi, a source from the Taliban-run Foreign Ministry told Amu TV.

As part of these efforts, Taliban have reportedly submitted a new list of proposed diplomats to Indian authorities, including Najib Shaheen, the son of Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban’s representative in Doha.

The embassy in New Delhi shut down in late November, citing pressure from both the Taliban and the Indian government. In a statement at the time, embassy officials wrote:

“Unfortunately, after eight weeks of waiting, visa extensions for diplomats and changes in the Indian government’s stance did not materialize. Continued pressure from both the Taliban and the Indian government to step aside from diplomatic duties left the embassy with a difficult choice.”

According to the source, the latest round of negotiations began after Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, met with an Indian deputy foreign minister in the United Arab Emirates on January 8. Following the meeting, the Taliban resubmitted their list of diplomatic nominees to New Delhi.

Shinkai Karokhail, a former Afghan ambassador to Canada, said India is likely to approach the matter cautiously.

“India may not outright reject the Taliban’s request, but it will be highly selective in approving individuals for diplomatic roles,” Karokhail said. “Given the Taliban’s close ties with Pakistan’s intelligence and military, New Delhi will likely avoid appointing figures with direct links to Islamabad’s security establishment.”

Sources also indicate that India may, in parallel, consider reopening its own embassy in Kabul, which has remained closed since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

Beyond the New Delhi embassy, Afghanistan has two consulates in India—one in Mumbai and another in Hyderabad. The Mumbai consulate is currently overseen by Iqramuddin Kamil, a Taliban appointee and a graduate of South Asian University in India. According to his social media profile, Kamil previously worked at the Taliban-run Foreign Ministry after returning to Afghanistan following the fall of the former government.

Prior to Kamil’s appointment, the Mumbai consulate was led by Zakiya Wardak. However, Indian media reported in May that she was detained at an airport in India for allegedly attempting to smuggle 25 kilograms of gold. Wardak denied the allegations but later resigned from her post.

Diplomatic analysts say India’s engagement with the Taliban is driven by both regional competition with Pakistan and security concerns over Afghanistan’s future. While New Delhi has sought to maintain a working relationship with the Taliban, it remains wary of the group’s past ties to Pakistan’s intelligence services.

For the Taliban, closer ties with India could offer strategic advantages in their complex relationship with Pakistan, but experts say any alignment with New Delhi will come with its own geopolitical costs.

Courtesy: Amu TV