Taliban seize police post, kill 2 cops in Helmand

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Taliban gunmen seized a police post and killed two cops after an attack in the outskirts of Lashkargah, capital of Helmand province, sources said Wednesday.

The Taliban fighters swarmed the police post in Sara Godar area of Laghkargah, capturing the post, informed sources told AIP.

Helmand police confirmed the death of two cops with injuries to three others but denied the fall of the post to Taliban.

Taliban spokesman Qari Muhammad Yousaf Ahmadi, however, claimed their fighters seized the post and killed five cops. He said the Taliban also captured arms and ammunition.

