Taliban send fighters to Afghan province near Tajik border

KABUL (Agencies): The Taliban has deployed “tens of thousands of special forces” in the Afghan province of Takhar, which borders Tajikistan, said Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of information and culture in the Taliban government..

“Dozens of special forces of the Islamic Emirate (the self-designation of the political system of the Taliban – ed.) Were deployed in Takhar …, were deployed … tens of thousands of special forces,” a spokesman for the movement, Zabiullah Mujahid,wrote on Twitter.

According to a Taliban spokesman, the measure is aimed at eliminating security threats.

“All identity cards and passports in circulation in the country remain valid, but with a high degree of probability in those documents that will be issued in the near future, the” Islamic Emirate “will be indicated, – the local agency Bakhtar quotes a representative of the radicals.

Recently, the issuance of passports in Afghanistan has been suspended, prom-pting a series of protests in several cities across the country. On September 20, the Taliban leadership app-ointed Alam Ghul Haqqani as the new head of the General Directorate for Passport Issues under the Afghan Interior Ministry.